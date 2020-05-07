Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:02 Uhr
0,111 Euro
-0,005
-4,63 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1120,13810:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2020 | 10:05
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 16 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 7 May 2020.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded in English and in Norwegian from www.newsweb.noand www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

7 May 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Minutes from Annual General Meeting - 7 May 2020-English (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a33fcff4-2b29-49b9-a272-74ed26a8bf54)
  • Minutes from Annual General Meeting - 7 May 2020-Norwegian (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f735b1c3-0fee-49a8-932f-2587405ab772)
