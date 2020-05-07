Technavio has been monitoring the food additives market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Univar Solutions Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for processed food will offer immense growth opportunities, the stringent regulatory environment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising demand for processed food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulatory environment might hamper market growth.
Food Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Food Additives Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Beverages
- Convenience Food
- Snacks
- Others
- Product
- Flavors and Enhancers
- Acidulants
- Colorants
- Sweeteners
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Food Additives Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our food additives market report covers the following areas:
- Food Additives Market Size
- Food Additives Market Trends
- Food Additives Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the food additives market growth during the next few years.
Food Additives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food additives market, including some of the vendors such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Univar Solutions Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food additives market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Food Additives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist food additives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the food additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the food additives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food additives market vendors
