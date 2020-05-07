TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS

The NDA submission for illumet has been delayed slightly by COVID-19 but is expected to be submitted in Q220 (from March-April guidance). A European MAA has already been submitted. Telix's clinical studies (including the ZIRCON Phase III study that recently opened enrolment in the US) are paused, but the company expects them to reopen in June and be back to normal around September. Telix is now guiding to ZIRCON full enrolment by the end of 2020.

