

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday as China exports data for April exceeded expectations and bleak U.S. data released overnight prompted calls for more government spending.



European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos called for greater cooperation in fiscal policy from the region's political leaders to support the recovery.



Stating the euro zone economy is facing a deep recession, he told the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs that 'it is thus vital that the fiscal response to this crisis is sufficiently forceful, in all parts of the euro area.'



Meanwhile, in a surprise move, Norway's central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low 0.0 percent from 0.25 percent, marking the third rate cut in less than two months.



After keeping interest rates on hold at their current record low levels, the Bank of England said Britain could be headed for its biggest economic slump in over 300 years due to the coronavirus lockdown.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 32 points, or 0.72 percent, at 4,465 after falling 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Air France-KLM shares slumped 4 percent. After posting a sharply higher first-quarter loss, the airline said that demand could take 'several years' to recover.



Investors shrugged off data showing that French industrial production plunged 16.2 percent month-on-month in March, in contrast to February's 0.8 percent rise.



Another report from statistical office Insee revealed that business managers forecast investment to drop 7 percent in nominal terms in 2020.



