

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $75 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.02 billion from $0.97 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $108 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.



