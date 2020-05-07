Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 12:34
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 06-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                      247.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                    254.66p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                      239.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                    247.36p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire