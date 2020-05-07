Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 254.66p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 239.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.36p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---