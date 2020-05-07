The country's previous solar target was 4 GW by 2031. Around 1.4 GW of large scale projects are expected to be tendered this year, according to a document published by the Ministry of Energy.Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has raised its solar generation capacity target by 1 GW and brought the deadline forward a year. The Concept Note published by the ministry, which outlines plans for electricity supply up to 2030, outlined an ambition to secure 5 GW of solar by that date. Most of the solar project capacity is expected to come in the form of 100-500 MW facilities in the regions of Jizzakh, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...