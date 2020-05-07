Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 8, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Symbol New Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0009860513 BEAR SWMA X1 NORDNET BEAR SWEDISHMATCH X1 NORDNET ------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0009860935 BEAR SWEDISHMATCH X3 NORDNET BEAR SX5E X1 NORDNET ------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0009860521 BEAR SWEDISHMATCH X1 NORDNET BEAR SWEDISHMATCH X3 NORDNET ------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB