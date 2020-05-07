

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) said it is withdrawing its previously issued revenue and earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2020, due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the scope and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, as well as the timing and pace of recovery.



However, the company said it is confident that its diversified portfolio and the proactive actions taken will help it navigate these current challenges while positioning BD well as we continue to advance its long-term growth strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken