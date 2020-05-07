Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857675 ISIN: US0758871091 Ticker-Symbol: BOX 
Tradegate
07.05.20
11:26 Uhr
245,40 Euro
+5,25
+2,19 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
242,70245,6014:23
243,25246,1514:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY245,40+2,19 %