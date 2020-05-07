

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $144 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $2.34 billion from $2.65 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

