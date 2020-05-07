

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Thursday after data showed that U.S. private sector employment plunged by as much as 20.236 million jobs in April.



Job losses of this scale are unprecedented and even that estimate may undershoot the full extent of America's unemployment crisis, analysts said.



The ADP report warned that, because it relies mostly on data collected early in the month, its data 'does not reflect the full impact of Covid-19 on the overall employment situation.'



Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,693.89 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $1,698.10.



Investors await the weekly jobless claims report from the world's largest economy later today and Friday's all-important jobs report for further clues about the current state of the U.S. economy.



The British pound gained ground against both the dollar and the euro after the Bank of England maintained its key interest rate and refrained from unveiling additional quantitative easing, despite the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on the economy.



Elsewhere, Norway's central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low 0.0 percent from 0.25 percent, marking the third rate cut in less than two months.



European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos called for greater cooperation in fiscal policy from the region's political leaders to support the recovery.



Stating the euro zone economy is facing a deep recession, he told the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs that 'it is thus vital that the fiscal response to this crisis is sufficiently forceful, in all parts of the euro area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken