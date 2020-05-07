Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JK2A ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8 Ticker-Symbol: AR4 
Xetra
07.05.20
13:12 Uhr
15,050 Euro
+0,380
+2,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,07015,11013:30
15,04015,08013:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURELIUS
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA15,050+2,59 %