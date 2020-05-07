

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC):



-Earnings: -$304.62 million in Q1 vs. $253.06 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.88 in Q1 vs. $1.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $86.45 million or $0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.41 per share -Revenue: $3.40 billion in Q1 vs. $3.89 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOLLYFRONTIER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de