Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
07.05.2020 | 13:22
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 7

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 07 May 2020
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 06 May 2020, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,125p
Including income: 4,188p
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
