

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX):



-Earnings: -$83 million in Q1 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q1 vs. $1.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $1.78 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.91 per share -Revenue: $18.21 billion in Q1 vs. $18.36 billion in the same period last year.



