

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):



-Earnings: $69 million in Q1 vs. -$105 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $835 million or $0.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.59 per share -Revenue: $4.36 billion in Q1 vs. $4.15 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $16.6 - $17 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken