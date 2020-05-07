Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0H1FP ISIN: US31620M1062 Ticker-Symbol: ZGY 
Stuttgart
07.05.20
11:27 Uhr
122,78 Euro
+0,26
+0,21 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,52124,7214:36
122,18124,6014:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC122,78+0,21 %