Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Reach $701.38 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 45.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in sales of electric vehicles and increase in demand for energy-efficient sources as an alternative to fuel drive the growth of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Power Source (3-<11 kW, 11-50 kW, and >50 kW), Installation (Home, and Commercial), Distribution Channel (OEMs, and Aftermarket), and Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, and Commercial EV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030."According to the report, the global wireless electric vehicle charging industry was estimated at $7.56 million in 2019, and is expected to hit $701.38 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (238 Pages PDF with Insights, Figures, Stats) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5224

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

Increase in sales of electric vehicles and rise in demand for energy-efficient sources as an alternative to fuel drive the growth of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market. On the other hand, expensive integration of technology and slower charging curb the growth to some extent. However, extensive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and technological advancements and adoption of smart marketing strategy are expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The commercial segment to dominate by 2030 -

Based on installation, the commercial segment contributed to around 96% of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. Increase in sales of commercial EVs and demand for safer, convenient, and faster wireless charging systems fuel the growth of the segment. Thehome segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 54.2% throughout the forecast period. Surge in demand for electric vehicles has led consumers get inclined toward installing charging base at residential locations which, in turn, propels the segment growth.

Get detailed Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Industry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5224?reqfor=covid

The aftermarket segment to maintain the dominant share -

Based on distribution channel, the aftermarket segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the study period. With rise in demand for the electric and commercial electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations has increased to a significant extent. This factor has boosted the segment growth. At the same time, the OEMs segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 49.3% till 2030. Ease in installation and different price options offered by OEMs are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, garnered the major share in 2019 -

Based on geography, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the major share in 2019, generating more than half of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market. This is due to rise in demand for fuel-efficient and durable charging systems for electronic products such as power tools and portable gadgets. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 50.2% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in adoption of fuel-efficient EVs and ever-increasing demand for advanced charging system for portable electronics.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5224

Key players in the industry-

Robert Bosch GmbH

Evatran Group Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

EVATRAN GROUP Toyota Motor Corporation

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Continental AG

Toshiba Corporation.

Elix Wireless

Witricity Corporation

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5224

Avenue | the Market Research Library Access

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports: (15% Discount - Limited Offer)

Electric Vehicle Charger Market

Europe Electric Vehicle Chargers Market

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market

Electric Vehicle Market

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market

Electric Mobility Scooter Market

Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Testing Market - (Company Profile)

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Allied Market Research Blog: blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg