Atos International: Siemens cooperates with Atos and Nexthink to turn data into experience

Paris, France, May 7 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces one of the world's largest digital workplace deployments. "Digital Experience Management" has been rolled out together with Siemens IT to 300,000 employees in 111 countries, who are benefiting from major improvements in their digital workplace transformation, utilizing data and enhancing their experience. The companies have worked together as close strategic partners handling project and service delivery. As a result of this now enhanced endpoint eco-system, Siemens employees' satisfaction and measured productivity with their working environment continues to rise.

Improving digital user journeys with automation based on pattern recognition

This new workplace solution applies a data-driven approach for measuring, delivering and improving user journeys and the daily experience of users through the information on employee engagement, based on collected data and actual feedback. Problem patterns and weaknesses in the daily work-routines are automatically identified and proactive countermeasures with self-healing mechanisms triggered.

A key driver of these changes has been the partnership between Atos and Nexthink, the world leader in digital user experience management software, which brings its expertise in real-time analytics and automation. In partnership with Siemens, the three companies are now taking automation to a new level driving the digital transformation.

Employees are the key to success

The Incubator (business developer) for this new solution, business psychologist Wendelin Zöpflat Siemens' Digitalization Enablement Center, points out, "People are the key asset in our company, empowering them in an enhanced digital environment is key to the success of Siemens. The focus is to deliver best in class quality and new digital experiences to the workforce, not just technology wise, but also supporting the personal evolvement and needs of our employees."

The new SiemensCIO, Hanna Hennig and Markus Holzheimer, Head of Global IT Infrastructure, consider that the mission is on track: "Atos has not simply offered us a toolset perfectly in line with our activities around becoming a data-driven enterprise. Optimizing the use of technology in a sustainable and efficient way, combined with transforming the employee experience is an essential building block for a digital company, where most cannot yet fathom which potentials lay ahead in adopting this digital way forward."

"Through the Nexthink partnership and our investment in establishing world class expertise in data-driven, automated and proactive end user support, we are able to bring a step change to employee experiences for Siemens and other customers." adds Jo Debecker, Executive Vice President and Head of Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos.

Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink, sees further potential: "The partnership with Atos, one of the most innovative consulting companies in end-user computing, validates Nexthink technology as the most powerful platform to improve digital workplaces for millions of local and remote workers around the world.We see all leading organizations, like Siemens and Atos, are now prioritizing the experience of employees as part of their digital transformation plans."

Atos - a Leader in Managed Workplace Services

Atos is recognized as a global leader in Managed Workplace Services and has a team of 15,000 Workplace experts worldwide. In March 2020, it was positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services for both Europe and North America.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation and in Managed Workplace Services with 110,000 employees, including 15,000 workplace experts, in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions, where workplace solutions are positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services for both Europe and North America earlier in 2020.

In the UK & Ireland Atos delivers business technology solutions for some of the country's largest public and private sector organisations The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau



About Nexthink

Nexthink is the global leader in digital employee experience management. The company's products allow enterprises to create highly productive digital workplaces for their employees by delivering optimal end-user experiences. Through a unique combination of real-time analytics, automation and employee feedback across all endpoints, Nexthink helps IT teams meet the needs of the modern digital workplace. www.nexthink.com

Press contact: press@nexthink.com



Attachment