Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience to Report Fiscal Q3 FY 2020 Results and Business Update

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) (the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, announced today that the Company will present its operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on May 14, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company will review accomplishments from the quarter and provide an overview of its business and growth strategy.

Conference Call Information

1- 877-407-9124 (toll-free)

1- 201-689-8584 (international)

The webcast will be accessible live and archived on Aytu BioScience's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, for 90 days.

A replay of the call will be available for fourteen days. Access the replay by calling 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the replay access code 34718.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The Company currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), (ii) ZolpiMist™, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) AcipHex® Sprinkle™, a granule formulation of rabeprazole sodium, a commonly prescribed proton pump inhibitor; (ii) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (iii) Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iv) Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu recently acquired exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test. This coronavirus test is a solid phase immunochromatographic assay used in the rapid, qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in human whole blood, serum or plasma.

Aytu recently acquired Innovus Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing, licensing and developing safe and effective consumer healthcare products designed to improve men's and women's health and vitality. Innovus commercializes over thirty-five consumer health products competing in large healthcare categories including diabetes, men's health, sexual wellness and respiratory health. The Innovus product portfolio is commercialized through direct-to-consumer marketing channels utilizing the Company's proprietary Beyond Human® marketing and sales platform.

Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com and visit innovuspharma.com to learn about the Company's consumer healthcare products.

Contact for Media and Investors:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioScience, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588844/Aytu-BioScience-to-Report-Fiscal-Q3-FY-2020-Results-and-Business-Update