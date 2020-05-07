Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PP89 ISIN: US53566P1093 Ticker-Symbol: BT3 
Stuttgart
07.05.20
14:26 Uhr
0,920 Euro
-0,020
-2,13 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS
LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC0,920-2,13 %