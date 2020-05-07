Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AEV5 ISIN: CA38655P2017 Ticker-Symbol: GPB 
Tradegate
05.05.20
16:01 Uhr
0,149 Euro
-0,006
-3,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1550,17115:55
0,1550,16915:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD0,149-3,87 %