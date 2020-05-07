MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

7 May 2020

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today. In accordance with the arrangements announced on 9 April 2020, the AGM was held with the minimum quorum of two shareholders, facilitated by Mondi.

As notified to the market on 9 April 2020, the Board took the decision to no longer propose a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019. Resolution 4 was therefore withdrawn.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 5 May 2020 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes

Against % Votes

Total % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld ** 1. To receive the report and accounts 368,241,031 99.99 53,947 0.01 368,294,978 75.85 1,411,338 2. To approve the remuneration policy 341,642,445 92.81 26,461,002 7.19 368,103,447 75.81 1,602,867 3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 346,798,929 93.86 22,676,181 6.14 369,475,110 76.09 231,204 4. To declare a final dividend WITHDRAWN 5. To elect Enoch Godongwana as a director 365,037,766 98.80 4,451,526 1.20 369,489,292 76.10 217,025 6. To elect Philip Yea as a director 330,443,279 89.51 38,721,239 10.49 369,164,518 76.03 541,797 7. To re-elect Tanya Fratto as a director 368,340,063 99.69 1,149,540 0.31 369,489,603 76.10 216,713 8. To re-elect Stephen Harris as a director 329,338,332 89.13 40,151,771 10.87 369,490,103 76.10 216,213 9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 369,262,705 99.94 226,628 0.06 369,489,333 76.10 216,984 10. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director 368,176,161 99.90 366,445 0.10 368,542,606 75.90 1,163,710 11. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director 368,743,485 99.80 746,458 0.20 369,489,943 76.10 216,373 12. To appoint the auditors 369,388,676 99.97 104,177 0.03 369,492,853 76.10 213,464 13. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 368,963,841 99.86 528,683 0.14 369,492,524 76.10 213,793 14. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 366,446,120 99.18 3,044,673 0.82 369,490,793 76.10 215,524 15. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 333,382,706 90.32 35,732,658 9.68 369,115,364 76.02 590,953 16. To authorise Mondi plc

to purchase its own shares* 365,168,599 98.89 4,101,657 1.11 369,270,256 76.05 436,059 17. To authorise general

meetings to be held on 14

days' notice* 341,447,770 92.41 28,044,075 7.59 369,491,845 76.10 214,472

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything we do. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.