Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
07.05.20
10:03 Uhr
15,350 Euro
+0,065
+0,43 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,21015,45014:56
15,23015,37014:56
PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 14:34
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 7

Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

7 May 2020

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today. In accordance with the arrangements announced on 9 April 2020, the AGM was held with the minimum quorum of two shareholders, facilitated by Mondi.

As notified to the market on 9 April 2020, the Board took the decision to no longer propose a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019. Resolution 4 was therefore withdrawn.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 5 May 2020 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes
Against		%Votes
Total		% of ISC VotedVotes Withheld **
1. To receive the report and accounts368,241,03199.9953,9470.01368,294,97875.851,411,338
2. To approve the remuneration policy341,642,44592.8126,461,0027.19368,103,44775.811,602,867
3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)346,798,92993.8622,676,1816.14369,475,11076.09231,204
4. To declare a final dividendWITHDRAWN
5. To elect Enoch Godongwana as a director365,037,76698.804,451,5261.20369,489,29276.10217,025
6. To elect Philip Yea as a director330,443,27989.5138,721,23910.49369,164,51876.03541,797
7. To re-elect Tanya Fratto as a director368,340,06399.691,149,5400.31369,489,60376.10216,713
8. To re-elect Stephen Harris as a director329,338,33289.1340,151,77110.87369,490,10376.10216,213
9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director369,262,70599.94226,6280.06369,489,33376.10216,984
10. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director368,176,16199.90366,4450.10368,542,60675.901,163,710
11. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director368,743,48599.80746,4580.20369,489,94376.10216,373
12. To appoint the auditors369,388,67699.97104,1770.03369,492,85376.10213,464
13. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration368,963,84199.86528,6830.14369,492,52476.10213,793
14. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities366,446,12099.183,044,6730.82369,490,79376.10215,524
15. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*333,382,70690.3235,732,6589.68369,115,36476.02590,953
16. To authorise Mondi plc
to purchase its own shares*		365,168,59998.894,101,6571.11369,270,25676.05436,059
17. To authorise general
meetings to be held on 14
days' notice*		341,447,77092.4128,044,0757.59369,491,84576.10214,472

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire
Company Secretary
Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything we do. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire