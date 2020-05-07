

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):



-Earnings: -$0.78 billion in Q1 vs. $1.71 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q1 vs. $1.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.96 billion or $1.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.49 per share -Revenue: $10.78 billion in Q1 vs. $5.92 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.20 Full year revenue guidance: $40.0 - $42.0 Bln



