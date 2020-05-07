BetFirst: betFIRST Welcomes Novomatic to Providers List

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST are thrilled to have brought renowned provider Novomatic into the fold, making their iconic game library available to the Belgian betFIRST market.



We're happy that our customers are now able to play all the best games from Novomatic right here at betFIRST. They are experts in their field and have been creating popular slot and table games for years, with standout titles including Book of Ra Dice, Always Hot Deluxe and Pharaoh's Gold II - all of which are now available to our Belgian audience for the first time.

betFIRST are always on the lookout for the most exciting and innovative providers in the industry. Novomatic are one of the largest gaming companies in the world and their games are available in 75 countries worldwide. Adding the best of their range to our library means betFIRST customers can now experience crowd-pleasing products that have entertained players for decades.

Alexis Murphy, betFIRST CEO, says of this recent development: "Here at betFIRST, we're committed to bringing our customers the latest and greatest games from the best providers. We're excited to welcome Novomatic to the family so that our Belgian customers can enjoy everything they have to offer."

The recent integration of Novomatic into the Belgian domain further establishes betFIRST's international presence and the brand's reputation for offering the best and most contemporary casino games on the market.

