BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 1 are due out. Ahead of the data, the greenback advanced against its major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.0779 against the euro, 106.57 against the yen, 0.9769 against the franc and 1.2341 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken