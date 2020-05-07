Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P3WW ISIN: CA7613662021 Ticker-Symbol: 52IB 
Berlin
07.05.20
08:13 Uhr
0,079 Euro
0,000
-0,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REVELO RESOURCES CORP0,079-0,13 %