Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - I have acquired ownership of 16,296,015 (post-consolidated) common shares (representing 42.19% of the outstanding shares) of Revelo Resources Corp. (TSXV: RVL) of Vancouver, BC pursuant to Revelo's recent shares for debt settlement at a price of $0.15 per share.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, I owned 1,101,888 (post-consolidated) common shares (representing 6.58% of Revelo's outstanding common shares).

I now own 17,397,903 (post-consolidated) common shares (representing 45.04% of Revelo's outstanding common shares).

The shares were acquired today under the exemptions set out in section 2.14 [Securities for Debt] of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Presently, I do not have any intention of acquiring any further securities of Revelo but may acquire ownership of or control over further securities in the future depending upon market circumstances.

I have filed an Early Warning Report with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions in respect of the acquisition. Copies of the Report may be obtained from SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or without charge from Revelo or me.

