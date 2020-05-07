Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W15D ISIN: US00182C1036 Ticker-Symbol: BSFA 
Tradegate
06.05.20
13:50 Uhr
34,400 Euro
-0,800
-2,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,00034,80014:41
34,20035,00014:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC34,400-2,27 %