SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives patent approval for SERS solution

Serstech has today received a patent approval for its SERS solution, which is used in combination with any of Serstech's Raman instruments - the Serstech 100 Indicator or the recently launched Serstech Arx and Arx+.



SERS is an acronym for Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy and is based on the signal amplification caused by resonance in nanocoated silicon surfaces. In practical applications, this means that very small amounts of narcotics and other chemical substances can be identified, even at ppm (parts per million) concentration levels. Serstech's solution has been able to identify traces of pesticide pollution in rivers and very low concentrations of heroin, a substance that most Raman systems are challenged to identify even in pure form.

Serstech's SERS solution has been on the market since September 2019 and the response from partners and end-customers has been very positive. The main application is currently in narcotics identification and especially impure street samples with lower concentrations.

"Due to its sensitivity, the application of the solution can be much wider than the security market. The laboratory-grade SERS surfaces we use in combination with our SERS device perform far beyond anything we have seen in the handheld Raman industry", says Katja Szybek, the main inventor of Serstech's SERS solution.

"Most of our customers in the police and border control segments typically order SERS kits when they place orders for our instruments, since the kit brings their narcotics identification capability to a new level", says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution.



Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com