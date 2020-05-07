Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier wins contract to supply 210 commuter and intracity cars for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

With an expected ridership of 800,000 a day, India's first semi-high-speed rail corridor will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with a new 82km line

Travel time be reduced by 75 per cent enabling passengers from Delhi to reach Meerut in less than 60 minutes

India's first rail project to include maintenance scope as part of rolling stock tender process

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has received a Letter of Award from India's National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to build and deliver regional commuter and intracity transit trains with comprehensive maintenance services for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under Phase 1 of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The project scope involves supplying 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intracity mass transit trainsets of three cars each, together with 15 years of rolling stock maintenance. The Letter of Award is valued at approximately INR 2577 crore (314 million euro, $340 million US) and the customer has a provision to exercise an option of additional 90 cars and two years of maintenance.



Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director at NCRTC said, "Finalization of the Rolling Stock bid process is an important milestone in the implementation of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. Our partnership with Bombardier Transportation to supply 100 per cent locally manufactured train sets for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS with over 83 per cent local content will be a shot in the arm for the Make in India initiative of the Government of India. We are confident that together we will deliver this transformational project in time to fulfill the aspirations of the residents of the National Capital Region contributing to improvement in their quality of life."

Rajeev Joisar, Country Leader for India at Bombardier Transportation, said, "We are proud to be chosen to deliver India's flagship regional rapid transit system project which will expand public transport in the national capital and connect adjoining fast-growing cities. Our new trains will be truly designed and manufactured in India, and they will enhance passenger comfort and safety." He added, "This project award for India's first and most advanced semi-high-speed regional trains, together with maintenance services, reaffirms Bombardier's pioneering position in India's rail industry. This is also the first project in India for regional and local transit services operating on the same network, progressively realizing India's vision for the multi modal integration of transport networks."

The project will be executed in accordance with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's flagship 'Make in India' guidelines, with the trains being manufactured at Bombardier's Vadodara sites in India. The rolling stock will be designed at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, India and local teams will provide maintenance services through two project and maintenance depots established by our customer in Duhai and Modipuram. It is India's first project to include maintenance services as part of rolling stock tender process and Bombardier will deliver globally proven maintenance solutions to ensure safe and reliable train operations.

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will boast a 180 kmph design speed, first of its kind rolling stock in India for regional transit services and will be implemented in phases between the cities. The corridor will have 24 stations and besides offering high-speed commuter services on the corridor, the infrastructure will also be used for offering local transit services in Meerut. The trains will reduce travel time from Delhi to Meerut to less than 60 minutes and daily expected ridership is around 800,000 passengers. Local transit services between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot Station with 13 stations over 21 km on RRTS infrastructure will meet the local mobility needs of Meerut citizens and will provide efficient regional connectivity.

About Bombardier Transportation in India

With around 1,500 employees, Bombardier Transportation in India operates a railway vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall at Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat. This is in addition to a propulsion system manufacturing facility at Maneja, near Vadodara, a Rail Control Solutions centre for project delivery and product engineering and an Information Services India hub near Gurugram, Delhi NCR and an Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

Bombardier is the Delhi Metro's largest supplier of signaling systems and one of its largest suppliers of rolling stock in India. It is also a long standing partner of Indian Railways supplying propulsion equipment for their locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMU's). Bombardier also exports rail equipment from India to the company's rolling stock projects all over the world. Bombardier helps to move around five million people daily in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata and its propulsion systems equip locomotives that travel around 300,000 track kilometres daily on Indian Railways' network.

