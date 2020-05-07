Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic 2019 Rock Samples Return up to 3.1 g/t Gold at Southwest Golden Promise Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for 2019 rock samples collected at the Southwest Golden Promise Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The highlight was a quartz vein material sample which returned 3.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. The Southwest Golden Promise Property is centered approximately 4 kilometers west of the southern-most region of the Company's Golden Promise Property. Gold soil anomalies (up to 7.6 g/t Au) and gold-bearing quartz float (up to 6.7 g/t) have been previously reported within the Southwest Golden Promise Property.

Great Atlantic conducted a brief prospecting and rock sampling program during the fall of 2019 within the Southwest Golden Promise Property. Eight rock grab samples were collected during the program from outcrop and float. These included quartz vein material and sedimentary and volcanic rocks with +/- pyrite and quartz veins. The samples were submitted to Eastern Analytical for gold and multi-element analysis. A sample of multiple pieces of quartz vein rubble at one location returned 3.14 g/t gold. Five additional samples returned anomalous values for gold in the 8-32 parts per billion (ppb) range.

The 2019 program was conducted in an area of reported gold soil anomalies and reported gold bearing quartz float samples. Historic highlights (reported 2008-2009 work) for this area include:

Historic (2008) approximately 260-meter long northeast-southwest gold soil anomalous trend including one reported sample of 7,667 ppb gold (7.6 g/t gold).

Historic (2009) quartz float samples returning 6.78 & 2.44 g/t gold within anomalous soil trend.

Reported visible gold in historic panned soil samples.

The 2019 exploration program at the Southwest Golden Promise Property was managed by a Qualified Person. Rock samples bags were sealed and stored at a secure facility near Grand Falls - Windsor. A Qualified Person delivered the samples to Eastern Analytical Ltd. The samples were analyzed for gold by Fire Assay - Atomic Absorption and for 34 elements by Four Acid - ICP-OES. Eastern Analytical included analysis of blank and standard samples.

Great Atlantic's Golden Promise Property is located east and northeast of the Southwest Golden Promise Property. The Golden Promise Property remains the Company's primary focus in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The Golden Promise Property hosts multiple gold bearing quartz veins, the most advanced being the Jaclyn Main Zone.

Similar to the Golden Promise Property, the Southwest Golden Promise Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, both properties lie along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (VLSG), a volcano-sedimentary terrane. The northwestern margin of both properties occurs proximal to, and, in part, contiguous with a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary, and suture zone, known as the Red Indian Line (RIL). The RIL forms the western boundary of the Exploits Subzone. Recent significant gold discoveries in this region of the Exploits Subzone include those of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and Marathon Gold Corp. (TSXV.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Camp.

Readers are warned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

The Company also announces that it has cancelled the issuance of stock options previously announced on February 13, 2020.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson "Always be positive, strive for solutions, and never give up"

President CEO Director

604-488-3900 - Dir

Investor Relations:

Please call 604-488-3900

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588784/Great-Atlantic-2019-Rock-Samples-Return-up-to-31-gt-Gold-at-Southwest-Golden-Promise-Property