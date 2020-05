ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined sharply in March as coronavirus containment measures dampened sale of non-essential commodities, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



Retail sales value dropped a seasonally adjusted 20.5 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.9 percent rise in February.



Sales of foods remained unchanged on month in March, non-food sales decreased 36.0 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales fell 18.4 percent in March, following a 6.1 percent increase in the previous month.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 21.3 percent monthly in March, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume decreased 19.5 percent in March, following a 6.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

