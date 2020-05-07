Bublar Soft Launches Location-based MMORPG Otherworld Heroes

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group today announced the world's first location-based massive multiplayer online role-playing game Otherworld Heroes is now available in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia as the first markets to go live. The game will be available on Appstore and Google Play.



"I am really thrilled that we are now making our own game Otherworld Heroes available to play in countries with such a high rate of dedicated gamers as part of this soft launch. We will learn from players in the different markets and cultures and be able to fine-tune it before opening more markets according to our launch plan," said Wictor Hattenbach, Game Studio Director at Bublar.

Otherworld Heroes, based on Bublar's technical platform, makes it possible to create games that need to process large volumes of data traffic in real time and are linked to physical locations in the real world. The team keeps raising the bar by fine tuning Otherworld Heroes' MMO engine but also by making continuous improvements in the game.

The new game includes missions, enemies and resources to progress players in their adventures through multiple worlds of the game (so-called dimensions), compared to the first closed beta version where players only got to experience the first dimension.

The second beta test, that opened in mid-February, showed KPIs above the industry benchmark for retention and engagement for a limited test pool of 2300 players.

The game will be available on IOS and Android free of charge to download via Google Play or App store.

Find out more on: https://otherworldheroes.com/

Otherworld Heroes nominated in Auggie Awards. Watch the video:

Otherworld Heroes Auggie Awards nomination 2020

Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.

The company's share (BUBL) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm with G & W fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm, email: ca@gwkapital.se, phone +46 8-503 000 50

Bublar Group AB (Publ) Kungstensgatan 18, 113 57 Stockholm Phone +46 8 559 251 20 www.bublar.com

