Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") announces the Company completed its Annual Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2020. All motions put forward by management were approved by Shareholders, including the consolidation of the common shares on a one (1) new share for each 20 shares issued. The vote results are detailed in the attached table.

Vote Details Resolution Vote type Voted Voted (%) O/S (%) Number of Directors For 233,236,239 99.99 40.68 Against 30,930 0.01 0.01 Peter Lacey, Independent For 232,834,449 99.81 40.61 Withheld 432,720 0.19 0.08 Dr. Ronnie Hershman, Independent For 212,015,290 90.89 36.98 Withheld 21,251,879 9.11 3.71 Loran Swanberg, Independent For 232,846,448 99.82 40.62 Withheld 420,721 0.18 0.07 Thomas Smeenk For 201,623,577 86.43 35.17 Withheld 31,643,592 13.57 5.52 Appointment of Auditors For 233,620,938 99.99 40.76 Withheld 20,000 0.01 0 Share Consolidation For 232,199,826 99.38 40.51 Against 1,441,111 0.62 0.25 Stock Option Plan For 230,051,862 98.62 40.13 Against 3,215,307 1.38 0.56

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company and a winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award. The Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract presentation entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Followup" which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families, including Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder

Suite 1150, 707 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6, 905-580-4170

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although Hemostemix believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Hemostemix management on the date such statements were made. By their nature forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to fund operations and access the capital required to continue operations including closing additional tranches of the Offering, the Company's stage of development, the ability to complete its current CLI clinical trial, complete a interim clinical trial analysis and futility analysis and the results of such, future clinical trials and results, long-term capital requirements and future developments in the Company's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete, risks associated with its strategic alliances and the impact of entering new markets on the Company's operations. Each factor should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties are contained in the Company's filing with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55515