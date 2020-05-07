Live Cannabis Plant Extraction into Highly Bioavailable, Non-psychoactive Cannabis Medicines Now Possible

Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Pty Ltd. (RSAMMD) is pleased to announce the successful testing of its proprietary live cannabis plant extraction technology in conjunction with its joint venture partner, US-based Protext Pharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: TXTM). The testing took place over several days during the last couple months and involved various extract samples being produced under different conditions including water temperature and then tested for chemical composition. Independent third-party lab testing of the samples was done at a SAHPRA licensed facility.

Mr. Dylon Du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer of RSAMMD commented, "We are happy to report the positive testing results from our extraction of live cannabis plants using Protext's proprietary extraction technology. The benefits of this extract cannot be overstated. As part of our investigations, various tests were completed using live cannabis flower and leaf, rendered into liquid emulsions. Prior to now, it was hypothecated that processing live cannabis under lower temperatures would yield a rich nano-emulsion of phytocannabinoids while retaining the non-psychoactive precursor acid form (THC-A). Through conducting multiple tests, we were able to identify an optimal temperature of water running through the Kettle. At this particular temperature we were able to produce a cannabis emulsion that tested out having a high THC-A and a low THC level below the .1% legal limit for South Africa and well below the .3% limit for the United States. Our investigations have conclusively demonstrated that full-spectrum cannabinoids can be extracted using our proprietary Kettle system, with minimal metabolic conversion, paving the way for advancement of medical research using non-psychoactive cannabis. It's also important to note that through our investigations we were also able to ascertain an optimal temperature that converts all the THC-A into THC. This may be of significant interest to those patients around the world desiring a THC medicinal product that potentially remains active in the system for a much longer period of time as well as having significantly boosted bioavailability. The same should hold true for our developing a full spectrum hemp extract containing 100+ cannabinoids found in the plant, including CDB-A, CBG-A, THC-A to name a few."

Mr. Du Plooy added, "Further, prior research and clinical trials have shown that the Kettle system, when applied to other medicinal plants, can create an extract that is significantly more bioavailable (10-15x) than a standard extract. This means that our cannabis extract should be significantly more potent while providing a dose that could potentially last up to 24 hours in the bloodstream, which is in-line with prior clinical results using other medicinal plants. Medically, this opens the door to a line of natural pharmaceuticals derived from cannabis but at a fraction of the price and with potentially superior outcomes."

"With this important milestone achieved, and the technology now proven for the application of processing live cannabis plant, we are now readying the next phase of our commercialization plans which includes developing a self-contained, modular extraction system to take the live plant extract into a final capsule form for the global market and licensing opportunities. By devising a way to extract the phytocannabinoids without metabolic conversion of THC-A, we can retain the entourage effect and the full medical potential of cannabis, but without the psychoactive property delivered by THC. We believe what we have now shown is a scientifically important milestone and a technology breakthrough that has global significance and we look forward to taking this to commercialization," concluded Mr. Du Plooy."

About RSAMMD

RSAMMD is a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. We partner with leading hospitals and universities to advance the clinical benefits and applications of cannabinoids. RSAMMD's founders are a group of medical professionals and cannabis activists who have been at the forefront of medical cannabis legislation and South African cannabis legalization, which took place in September 2018. We are committed to the advancement of technology and scientific research that leads to an improved quality of life for patients around the world.

About Protext Pharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: TXTM)

Protext Pharma operates two wholly owned subsidiaries; Plandai Biotechnology South Africa (Pty) Ltd. and Cannabis Biosciences, Inc. The Company is engaged in the research, clinical testing and commercialization of highly bioavailable botanical products-all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications. Please visit www.protextm.co for further information.

