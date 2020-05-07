Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB: TBPMF) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. CEO of the Company, Dr. Guy Chamberland, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent announcement regarding their PPP003 inflammatory Cytokine reduction drug program. "I think this is a very interesting time to be living in as a company," said Dr. Chamberland, noting that before COVID-19 the Company had been assisting other businesses in applying for drug approvals. Dr. Chamberland then shared that a division of the Company had been researching the effectiveness of PPP003 in Cytokine reduction since 2014, and is now shifting even more of its focus and energy into this program. "Our drug is not going to cure covid, it is not an antiviral. What it does is help to reduce what we call the 'exaggerated anti-inflammatory response', which puts a lot of patients at risk," explained Dr. Chamberland.

"This drug has not been tested in humans. We're hoping to do that later this year," said Dr. Chamberland, adding that the Company has revamped and accelerated its development program. "As a company, we want to make sure this drug is safe to give to healthy volunteers first," he continued. "We've taken a very strict approach to this."

"We've even teamed up for the first Phase II trial in patients with a US company, Onegevity Health," shared Dr. Chamberland. "It's going to be a very interesting development that we'll be keeping shareholders informed about as we move forward."

"How is the formulation of the PPP003 different from the one being used for Uveitis?," asked Jolly. "The ones we use for Uveitis are basically eye drops," explained Dr. Chamberland. "This is going to be an intravenous injection," he continued. "It's the same active medicinal ingredients, the only difference is now one goes towards an eye drop for the finished product and the Cytokine form goes towards an injectable drug."

"I understand that you are developing some sort of program that would allow Tetra to treat COVID-19 infected patients, is that correct?", asked Jolly. Dr. Chamberland explained that the Company's primary concern is the safety of its patients, which is why human testing will begin with healthy volunteers. "If it is clean, then we will allow it to be used in patients," said Dr. Chamberland.

The conversation then turned to the Company's current valuation and any changes that could occur over the next few months. "I don't know how much we'll go up, I don't know how much any of this will have an impact between now and even Christmas," said Dr. Chamberland. "As a CEO, I'm keeping my focus on developing the drugs the way the FDA and NIH would expect us to do, and keeping our team's focus on trying to contribute to the fight against the Cytokine storm if we can and then we'll worry about the stock price afterwards," closed Dr. Chamberland.

