Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
07.05.2020 | 15:22
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 7

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 6 May 2020 was 1143.90p (ex income) 1144.94p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

07 May 2020

