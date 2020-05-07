Veteran-Owned Financial Services Firm to Enhance Audience Targeting With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / ?????In an effort to increase brand awareness and target the right audiences, a veteran-owned financial services firm has begun working with the Newswire team as a part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour program. The two primary objectives for the firm are to enhance overall brand awareness and promote their mission to give back to the veteran community.

As an SDVO FINRA-registered broker-dealer competing for recognition in the hypercompetitive financial industry, the main challenge for the firm has been reaching the right audience. The firm looks to the Newswire team to help gain the visibility and reach necessary to drive traffic to the brand.

Newsiwre's Guided Tour makes objectives such as these possible for small to midsize brands. When the team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists leverages both their expertise and the power of Newswire's technology, clients are able to effectively deliver the right message, to the right audience, through the right medium, at the right time. This allows smaller brands to gain a competitive advantage and become disruptors in their respective industries.

"Regardless of industry, company size, or business model, there is always a possibility for a brand to grow and achieve the recognition they deserve," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media Strategy.

"We are excited to be working with a client whose mission is to give back to the veteran community. Our team of strategists will aim to launch effective campaigns that will generate interest in the brand and its mission moving forward."

Through Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, customers can transform their press releases from owned media to the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

C-suite level executives from across all industries have enjoyed the results from Guided Tour by improving the overall impact of their media and marketing campaigns to help aid in sales in order to achieve their business goals. The program includes a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist who personally connects with each customer to better understand their business needs to create a 'customerized' plan which is implemented during each campaign to ensure Customer Success.

Find out how Newswire is Transforming the Value of a Press Release today and learn how your business experience the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic and increased sales.

