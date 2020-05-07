Hiking Gear & Equipment Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in popularity of outdoor activities among people all around the world, rise in adventure travel, and surge in the number of agencies organizing hiking tours propel the growth of the global hiking gear & equipment market
PORTLAND, Oregon, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hiking Gear & Equipment Market by Product Type (Gear & Equipment, Apparel, Footwear and Others), Customer Profile (Men, Women and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Online and Physical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global hiking gear & equipment industry garnered $20.65 billion in 2018, and is estimated to generate $28.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Prime determinants of growth
Rise in popularity of outdoor activities among people all around the world, increase in adventure travel, and surge in the number of agencies organizing hiking tours drive the global hiking gear & equipment market. However, the potential risk and uncertain conditions in hiking limits the growth to certain extent. On the other hand, increase in influence of social media and video logging is expected create new opportunities in the market.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6454
The men consumer profile to continue its lead position during the forecast period
Based on customer profile, the men consumer profile held the highest market share in 2018, contributing to half of the global hiking gear & equipment market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high participation of men in outdoor activities such as hiking cycling and more. However, the women customer profile is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to growing participation of women in sports.
The offline segment to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026
Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed for the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global hiking gear & equipment market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to the benefits such as trail before use and immediate gratification. However, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to the growing penetration of mobile banking and shopping.
North America to dominate throughout 2026
Based on region, North America region contributed for the major market share, accounting for more than one-third of the total share of the global hiking gear & equipment market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The consumer in this region having high purchasing power, which propels the growth of the market in this region. In addition, the increased number of professional and casual hikers in this region have fueled the growth as well. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to growing interest in the young population for outdoor activities and increase in purchasing power in this region.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6454
Leading market players
- The North Face
- Arc'teryx
- Marmot
- Mountain Hardwear
- Kelty
- Marmont
- Mountain
- Black Diamond
- MontBell
- AMG Group
- Big Agnes
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Lateral Fitness Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Sports Sunglasses Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Sports Equipment and Apparel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Home Fragrance Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg