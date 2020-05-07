Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:04 Uhr
3,540 Euro
+0,060
+1,72 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 15:34
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

PR Newswire

London, May 7

AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 May 2020:

Bond code:
ISIN:
Coupon:
Interest amount due:		AECI03
ZAG000155227
8,052%
ZAR9 927 123,29
Bond code:
ISIN:
Coupon:
Interest amount due:		AECI04
ZAG000155235
8,102%
ZAR5 993 260,27
Interest period:
Payment date:
Date Convention:		21 February 2020 to 20 May 2020
21 May 2020
Following Business Day


7 May 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire