AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
PR Newswire
London, May 7
AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 May 2020:
|Bond code:
ISIN:
Coupon:
Interest amount due:
|AECI03
ZAG000155227
8,052%
ZAR9 927 123,29
|Bond code:
ISIN:
Coupon:
Interest amount due:
|AECI04
ZAG000155235
8,102%
ZAR5 993 260,27
|Interest period:
Payment date:
Date Convention:
|21 February 2020 to 20 May 2020
21 May 2020
Following Business Day
7 May 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken