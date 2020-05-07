The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 13 May 2020 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0060700516 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Per Aarsleff Holding B --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 21,300,000 shares (DKK 42,600,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,265,000 shares (DKK 4,530,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 19,035,000 shares (DKK 38,070,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PAAL B --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3272 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=774745