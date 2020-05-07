Technavio has been monitoring the nutrigenomics market and it is poised to grow by USD 425.61 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Cell-Logic, Danone, DSM, Genova Diagnostics, Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nutrigenomix Inc., Unilever Group, and Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited, are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing cost of medical treatment will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for the easy interpretation of data will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing cost of medical treatment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for the easy interpretation of data might hamper market growth.
Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Nutrigenomics Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Obesity
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Cancer Research
- Geographic Landscape
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nutrigenomics market report covers the following areas:
- Nutrigenomics Market Size
- Nutrigenomics Market Trends
- Nutrigenomics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing prevalence of obesity as one of the prime reasons driving the nutrigenomics market growth during the next few years.
Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nutrigenomics market, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, Cell-Logic, Danone, DSM, Genova Diagnostics, Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nutrigenomix Inc., Unilever Group, and Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nutrigenomics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Nutrigenomics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist nutrigenomics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nutrigenomics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nutrigenomics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutrigenomics market vendors
