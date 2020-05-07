BEQUANT Exchange to Integrate BTCSHORT Token

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / BTCSHORT ('BTCS') will be available for trading on the BEQUANT Exchange from Thursday 7th May 2020.

BTCSHORT is the first fully-hedged inverse token that tracks the daily inverse performance of Bitcoin. The first-of-its-kind, BTCS is structured as a stablecoin and fully hedged. It is ideally suited for token holders who want exposure to the inverse or -1x the daily performance of Bitcoin on any given day.

In short, if bitcoin declines in value, BTCS will function in the opposite direction. The price will climb by the approximate equal value- generating a market gain for an investor.

The launch of the BTCS inverse token marks a significant step for the digital assets community which was carefully planned to take place before the halving of bitcoin. has been demanding more tools to hedge and capitalize on a likely increase in volatility.

CEO of BEQUANT George Zarya said: "The BTCSHORT ('BTCS') token release is a milestone event for the digital assets community. The community has been demanding more tools to hedge and capitalize on a likely increase in volatility. BTCSHORT is innovative product that meets this demand and we are delighted to support its entry to the market."

BEQUANT has made the necessary technical preparations to integrate the BTCSHORT token on its trading platform after its official release. BEQUANT, alongside Bitcoin.com and HitBTC, will integrate the USDT pair when BTCSHORT is officially released by Amun Ltd.

About Amun Ltd.

Amun is the technology company behind the innovative inverse token BTCS. Its sister company, 21Shares AG, the Swiss-based issuer of fully-collateralized, passive investment ETP (trackers) of

crypto assets. Amun has built proprietary technology to allow users to issue their own inverse tokens in exchange for stablecoins.

All smart contracts are open-source for the benefit of the community. The Amun team consists of an experienced mix of engineers, product managers and marketing team with the sole mission to bring innovative and useful instruments to the crypto market.

About BEQUANT

Located in London and Malta, BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

