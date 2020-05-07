Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882656 ISIN: US9174881089 Ticker-Symbol: UTM 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:02 Uhr
73,49 Euro
-0,73
-0,98 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2020 | 16:08
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight cents ($.28) per share of common stock payable on July 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2020. This is about a 2% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

CONTACT:

Crystal Rios
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/588827/Utah-Medical-Products-Inc-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE