Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
07.05.20
16:10 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,040
-0,59 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6806,70516:26
6,6806,70516:28
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2020 | 16:20
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bundesliga Continues Match Operations from May 16th, 2020 Onwards

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / The 36 clubs of the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga discussed the restart of match operations in the 2019/2020 season by video conference during an extraordinary DFL general meeting on Thursday and finally set the date of May 16, 2020 as the exact date of restart. The DFL is thus guided by the wording of the decision of the federal and state governments that "from the second half of May" a return of the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga is acceptable.

The season continues with the 26th matchday, the other matchdays follow in the order originally planned. It is planned that the last match day of the Bundesliga will be played on June 27, 2020. Since an adjustment of the general schedule is necessary for the scheduling of the match days up to the end of the season, there are currently final coordination talks with the German Football Federation (DFB).

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/588892/Bundesliga-Continues-Match-Operations-from-May-16th-2020-Onwards

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE