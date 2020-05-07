Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866355 ISIN: GB0005363014 Ticker-Symbol: LO4 
Berlin
07.05.20
17:15 Uhr
0,177 Euro
+0,003
+1,73 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOW & BONAR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOW & BONAR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOW & BONAR
LOW & BONAR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOW & BONAR PLC0,177+1,73 %