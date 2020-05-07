Nulogy introduces Rapid Contact Tracing to bolster supply chain resilience against COVID-19

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced the expansion of its cloud-based platform with Rapid Contact Tracing, a new set of capabilities for contract packagers and manufacturers to protect employee health and safety while maintaining resilient business operations.

"In the wake of COVID-19, external suppliers are required to continually evolve their operations to safeguard the health of their employees as well as the continued well-being of their businesses," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "As the next progression of Nulogy's pandemic preparedness initiative, Rapid Contact Tracing allows contract packagers and manufacturers to leverage data automation to to minimize operational risk and protect business continuity."

Nulogy's Rapid Contact Tracing enables suppliers to track labor across the shop floor in real time and prepare for the potential event of a COVID-19 infection within a facility. Users are able to generate reports by shift, time period, and production line number to quickly identify and isolate areas of risk without the need to shut down an entire plant. In addition, contacts are tracked while preserving employee privacy.

With Nulogy's Rapid Contact Tracing capabilities, supply chain providers can enhance operational resilience and manage business risks by:

Rapidly identifying all the workers an infected employee might have contacted, while preserving privacy;

Isolating potentially affected areas to prevent a total plant shutdown;

Pinpointing product pallets or the batch/lot code of a job an infected employee has handled;

Serving customers with high levels of accountability for quality and safety; and

Building trust with employees and maintaining confidence as a pandemic-prepared supplier.

To learn more about Nulogy's Rapid Contact Tracing capability, visit https://see.nulogy.com/pandemic-preparedness-contact-tracing/ .

About Nulogy

Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.

Learn more about Nulogy at nulogy.com .

Media Contact: Daisy Jiang, Director, Marketing, Nulogy Corporation, daisyj@nulogy.com