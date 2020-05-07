As coronavirus continues to disrupt the global supply chainsQuantzig's analytics experts analyze its impact on the health and wellness sector

Coronavirus has significantly transformed every aspect of the global supply chain across industries and the health and wellness industry is no exception. In the wake of sudden demand surges, health and wellness companies are witnessing several challenges in navigating the crisis. It includes rising consumer awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and a desire among the millennial population to transform their lifestyles for the better. Factors such as these have led to an unprecedented boom in the health and wellness sector globally. Also, as people are turning their focus to the health and well-being of the community, several leading healthcare brands and pharma manufacturers are now investing in the health and wellness products segment to cater to the growing needs of the urban population. However, challenges related to realigning the supply chains and optimizing manufacturing processes will continue to haunt players for a prolonged period.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Though health and wellness brands are witnessing huge demand surges due to the crisis, they must latch on to the power of human connection and support the global population at challenging times like these."

What adverse effects can supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have on the health and wellness sector?

There are three main adverse effects of supply chain disruptions in the health and wellness sector.

Impact on new product launches Impact on manufacturing units Impact on marketing and communication channels

With predictions for the health and wellness industry indicating a positive outlook, there is immense scope for businesses to make the most of the current predictions and market forecasts. As such, the health and wellness sector is poised to witness several new trends led by the surge in demand in the post-COVID world.

