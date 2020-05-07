Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 16:40
55 Leser
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 7

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Second Quarterly Interim Dividend

The Board has declared a second quarterly interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2020 of 2.4p per new ordinary share which will be paid on 12 June 2020 to shareholders on the register on 22 May 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 May 2020.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 May 2020

