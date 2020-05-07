Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Second Quarterly Interim Dividend

The Board has declared a second quarterly interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2020 of 2.4p per new ordinary share which will be paid on 12 June 2020 to shareholders on the register on 22 May 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 May 2020.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 May 2020