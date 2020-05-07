DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts 2019

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts 2019 07-May-2020 / 15:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 11 June 2020) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the group's website at www.rea.co.uk [1]. A copy of the notice of annual general meeting will also be available to download from the Investors section (under Shareholder information) of the website. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' confirmation of responsibility" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 of the notes to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview · 2019 was a difficult trading period for the group, with weak CPO and CPKO prices impacting on what was otherwise strong operational performance. The strengthening of prices witnessed at the end of 2019 and the start of 2020 was brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic with the consequential collapse in the global economy · At the beginning of April 2020, the Indonesian government deemed certain activities, notably agriculture and plantations, as essential and, accordingly these are not restricted because of Covid-19. The group's estates are currently operating normally and to-date the pandemic has had no effect on the group's ability to deliver CPO and CPKO to its buyers · The pandemic has adversely affected the CPO and CPKO markets in which prices have fallen. Going forward, low levels of planting and replanting in Indonesia in recent years are expected to result in slower growth in CPO and CPKO supply and, as demand for vegetable oils is restored, prices are likely to recover Financial · Revenue up to $125.0 million (2018: $105.5 million) with the uplift in CPO prices towards the end of the year and stock sales carried over from 2018 · Cost of sales increased to $121.8 million (2018: $99.6 million) largely reflecting the swing in stock movements, with operational costs otherwise similar to 2018 · EBITDA increased to $18.2 million (2018: $12.3 million) benefitting from higher selling prices in the second half · Pre-tax loss of $43.7 million (2018: loss of $5.5 million) due to negative foreign exchange charge of $8.6 million adversely affecting finance cost, a depreciation charge increased by $4.3 million and a net impairment loss of $3.3 million following the decision not to extend the KMS land allocation · Repayment date of GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes extended in March 2020 from August 2020 to August 2025 Agricultural operations · A second record year for FFB production at 800,666 tonnes (2018: 800,050 tonnes) despite both an industry wide decline as palms entered a resting phase and several periods of unusually low rainfall in the second half · FFB yield per mature hectare over 24 tonnes (2018: 23 tonnes) · Increase in third party FFB purchased to 198,737 tonnes (2018: 191,228 tonnes) · Extraction rates continuing to improve with CPO averaging 23.0 per cent (2018: 22.5 per cent) owing to the focus on modifications, upgrading and rigorous maintenance in the mills Stone and coal interests · Arrangements with a neighbouring coal company for the opening and quarrying of the andesite stone concession held by the group's local partners · Contractor appointed to mine the Kota Bangun coal concession held by the group's local partners, though currently on hold due to Covid-19 and low coal prices Sustainability · Ranked 8 out of 99 companies producing, processing and trading palm oil by ZSL's SPOTT assessment of disclosures and commitment to environmental, social and governance best practice in 2019 · KMS, the group's most recently matured estate, RSPO certified at the start of 2020 Outlook · Cost saving and efficiency measures implemented in 2019 expected to achieve significant cost savings in 2020 · Capital expenditure limited to completing the mill works and to bunding and resupplying 1,000 hectares of mature areas previously damaged by periodic flooding, while extension planting remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and financial performance · In light of Covid-19, the group is engaged in positive discussions with its Indonesian bankers to postpone loan repayments due in 2020 · Crop production to date in 2020 is slightly ahead of budget and, with extraction rates achieving expected levels and mill operations continuing to improve, the outlook is positive, subject to the immediate impacts and risks of Covid-19 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT ?Trading conditions during 2019 were difficult. Prices of crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO") remained weak for most of the year. Only towards the end of 2019, when demand for CPO was clearly exceeding supply and global stocks started to fall significantly, did the CPO price start to recover. Consequently, notwithstanding ongoing improvements in operational performance, pressure on margins resulted in an operating loss for the year of $9.1 million, a small reduction on the operating loss of $10.7 million in 2018. Improvements were made in crop yields with fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") harvested of 800,666 tonnes, marginally ahead of the 800,050 tonnes in 2018. Although FFB in 2019 was below the original target of 900,000 tonnes, it represented a second record year for the group producing a yield per mature hectare of 24.2 tonnes. These improvements should be viewed in the context of an industry wide decline in FFB production reflecting palms entering a resting phase following generally very high levels of cropping in 2018 as well as several periods of unusually low rainfall in the second half of 2019. Measured against these benchmarks, the group's operational performance compares favourably. Third party harvested FFB totalled 198,737 tonnes against 191,228 tonnes in 2018. Production of CPO in 2019 increased to 224,856 tonnes, compared with 217,721 tonnes in 2018, while CPKO production fell slightly to 15,305 tonnes, compared to 16,095 tonnes in 2018. The reduced CPKO production was entirely due to the temporary suspension of production to allow for maintenance work at one of the kernel crushing plants during the first half of 2019, during which period, uncrushed kernels were sold to third parties. Both CPO and CPKO extraction yields increased to, respectively, 23.0 per cent and 40.7 percent in 2019 compared with, respectively, 22.5 per cent and 40.2 per cent in 2018, as a consequence of the focus on the modifications, upgrading and rigorous maintenance programme in the group's three mills. The majority of these works are due to be completed during 2020, with some works carried over from 2019 owing to delays with contractors and in supplies of materials. Such delays also postponed completion of the expansion of the group's newest mill at Satria until later in 2020 or early 2021. Revenue for 2019 amounted to $125.0 million, compared with $105.5 in 2018, the increase largely reflecting the uplift in CPO prices towards the end of the year and the sales at the start of 2019 of both CPO and CPKO stocks carried over from 2018. Overall, however, cost of sales were higher in 2019 at $121.8 million, compared with $99.6 million in 2018, principally as a result of the swing in stock movements from $(10.2 million) in 2018 to $9.1 million in 2019. Estate operating costs overall in 2019 were similar to those of 2018, notwithstanding increases in labour costs. Field and harvesting costs were well controlled, but mill processing costs were significantly over budget reflecting running inefficiencies pending completion of necessary maintenance and upgrading work. As in 2018, extra despatch costs were incurred in trucking unusually high volumes of CPO and CPKO to the downstream loading point because of low river levels coinciding with the period of peak production in the second half of the year. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA"), improved from $12.3 million in 2018 to $18.2 million in 2019. As anticipated at the time of publication of the 2019 half yearly report, the EBITDA of the second half at $18.3 million was significantly better than that of the first half of $(0.1) million, reflecting the weighting of the group's crops to the second half and better selling prices in the last quarter of 2019. With an increase in the depreciation charge of $4.3 million over that charged in 2018 and the impact of adverse exchange rate movements on finance costs, the group incurred a loss before tax in 2019 of $43.7 million, compared with $5.5 million in 2018. Significant steps were taken in 2019 to reduce costs and, whilst these had a limited impact on the results for the year, the group is aiming for a reduction in 2020 of some $10 million against the level of costs that would have been incurred without the cost reduction and efficiency measures.

The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at $517 per tonne and fell to a low of $481 per tonne in July before recovering slowly to reach $860 per tonne by the end of 2019. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the price has since fallen back with reduced demand in the wake of the dramatic slowdown in the world economies. The price is currently trading at $525 per tonne. CPKO prices opened the year at $783 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, rose to a high in mid January before falling back to $529 in early June, largely reflecting subdued demand generally and good availability of the competitor coconut oil, and then recovered to $1,080 per tonne by the end of 2019. The CPKO price currently stands at $605 per tonne. The average selling price for the group's CPO for 2019 on an FOB basis at the port of Samarinda, net of export levy and duty, was $453 per tonne (2018: $472 per tonne). The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was $533 per tonne (2018: $792 per tonne). Development of the group's land bank of some 6,000 hectares that are available for immediate extension planting continues to be on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and in the group's financial performance. In the meantime, some 1,000 hectares of mature areas that have been damaged over the years by periodic flooding are being bunded and resupplied. As previously reported, good progress was made in 2019 by the principal coal concession holding company to reopen the concession at Kota Bangun. Refurbishment of the loading point on the Mahakam River and the conveyor crossing the concession were completed and the requisite licences obtained. A contractor was appointed to provide mining services and to manage the port facility, as well as funding all further expenditure required for infrastructure, land compensation and mobilisation in exchange for a participation in the mine's profits. Following further test drilling and development of a mine plan, it was expected that mobilisation and mining would commence by mid 2020. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, these plans are currently on hold and it is unlikely that mining operations will commence until the end of 2020 at the earliest. The group is also finalising arrangements with a neighbouring coal company for the opening and quarrying of the andesite stone concession on similar terms to those agreed for the Kota Bangun coal concession. Work is expected to commence in the second half of 2020. As at 31 December 2019 the group had total equity (including preference share capital) of $239.7 million, compared with $246.8 million at 31 December 2018. In October 2019, the company issued 3,441,000 ordinary shares for cash at a price of GBP1.45p per share. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2019 amounted to $13.0 million, compared with $14.5 million at 31 December 2018. Net indebtedness, including GBP30.9 million ($39.0 million) of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes that were due to mature in August 2020, amounted to $207.8 million at 31 December 2019, compared with $189.6 million at 31 December 2018. On 31 March 2020, the holders of the sterling notes approved proposals to extend the repayment date to 31 August 2025. In consideration for agreeing to these proposals, the notes will now be repayable at a premium of 4 pence per GBP1.00 nominal loan note and the company has issued to noteholders 4,010,760 warrants, each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for a period of 5 years, one new ordinary share in the company at a subscription price of GBP1.26 per share. The group has repayments due on its indebtedness in Indonesia to PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk ("Mandiri"). The group has had extensive negotiations with Mandiri over the past twelve months with a view to obtaining additional loans sufficient to finance the repayments falling due on its existing Indonesian rupiah borrowings. However, following measures to control the spread of Covid-19 (including the closure of bank offices), the group has been informed that all state banks have ceased new lending. The group is therefore now seeking the agreement of Mandiri to postpone repayments due during the rest of 2020. In view of the difficult trading conditions prevailing during 2019, the payment of the fixed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due in June and December 2019 were deferred. With the major improvement in the CPO price at the end of 2019 and into 2020 it was hoped that the payment of preference dividends arising in 2020 could be resumed and that the deferred dividends could be caught up progressively. Unfortunately, the subsequent disruption wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that this plan has had to be placed on hold. The directors are well aware that preference shares are bought for income and will aim to recommence the payment of dividends as soon as circumstances permit. However, until there is a recovery in CPO prices and greater certainty as to the future, preference dividends will have to continue to be deferred. As dividends on the preference shares are now more than six months in arrears, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. Notwithstanding this requirement and based on the financial results for 2019, the directors would not have considered it appropriate to declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares at this time. As already noted, the beginning of 2020 saw continued strength in CPO prices, largely reflecting low levels of CPO stocks and vegetable oil consumption exceeding supply. This underlying price firmness was brought to a halt as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The consequential collapse in the global economy had an immediate impact on the CPO market and demand initially fell dramatically. This was reflected in a fall in the CPO price from $860 per tonne on 1 January 2020 to $540 per tonne on 30 April 2020. At current CPO price levels, the group should be able to operate at slightly above a cash break even position over the year as a whole, excluding debt repayments and preference dividends. With crops weighted to the July to December period, unit cash costs are normally lower in the second half of each year than in the first half, but average selling prices for the first half of 2020 will benefit from the higher CPO prices prevailing at the start of the year. Crop levels and harvested FFB continue to be in line with expectations and mill operations continue to improve. However, there is the possibility of operational disruption should the existing lockdown in Indonesia be extended in a way that would reduce or halt group production or restrict the group's ability to deliver its production to customers, although it should be noted that the current lockdown in Indonesia explicitly excludes agricultural business. In the longer term, low levels of replanting and little new planting taking place in Indonesia are likely to result in much slower growth in both CPO and CPKO production than in the recent past. Given a return to recent levels of demand for vegetable oils, further improvement in prices are therefore likely and consequently provide a positive outlook for the group. DAVID J BLACKETT Chairman DIVIDENDS In view of the difficult trading conditions prevailing during 2019, the directors concluded that the payment of the fixed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due on 30 June and 31 December 2019 should be deferred. With the major improvement in the CPO price going into January 2020, the directors had hoped to pay preference dividends arising in 2020 and progressively to catch up the preference dividend arrears. Unfortunately, the subsequent disruption wrought by Covid-19 has meant that this plan has had to be put on hold. The directors are well aware that preference shares are bought for income and will aim to recommence the payment of dividends as soon as circumstances permit. However, until there is a recovery in CPO prices and greater certainty as to the future, preference dividends will have to continue to be deferred. While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months' in arrears, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. In view of the results reported for 2019, the directors would not anyway have considered it appropriate to declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of 2019 even if this were permitted. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The sixtieth annual general meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc will be held at 32 - 36 Great Portland Street, London W1W 8QX on 11 June 2020 at 10.00 am. Attendance The company has been closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19), including the current restrictions from the UK Government and Public Health England prohibiting public gatherings of more than two people and non-essential travel, save in certain limited circumstances. Pending further guidance, shareholders are advised that they should not attend the Annual General Meeting in person and any person who attempts to attend the meeting in person will be refused entry. Shareholders are: a) strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: i) via the website of our registrars, Link Asset Services ("Link"), at www.signalshares.com (and so that the appointment is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 9 June 2020) or via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or ii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to Link as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no later than 10.00 am on 9 June 2020 and given the restrictions on attendance, shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy rather than

a named person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting; b) encouraged to submit ahead of the meeting any questions for the directors, together with the name of the submitting shareholder as it appears on the company's register of members, to the following email address: AGM2020@rea.co.uk so as to be received by no later than 5.00 pm on 9 June 2020. You are directed to the notes pages of the notice for guidance on members' rights to ask questions and when the company will cause them to be answered. The company: a) has arranged for shareholders to be able to listen to the proceedings of the meeting via a telephone dial in which can be accessed at any time from 15 minutes prior to the meeting until the conclusion of the meeting using the following dial in details +44 (0)20 3651 8923 and conference code 46081227#. If you are intending to call from overseas, please contact the company secretary at AGM2020@rea.co.uk, who can provide you with an appropriate telephone number. Please note that shareholders will not be able to use this to actively participate in the meeting by voting on the resolutions or asking questions. Accordingly and as noted above, shareholders are urged to vote on the resolutions and to submit any questions they have in advance of the meeting; b) will continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead up to the meeting and will make any further updates about the meeting on the Investors section (under Regulatory news) of the group's website at www.rea.co.uk. Shareholders are accordingly requested to watch the group's website for any such further updates. The health and wellbeing of the company's shareholders, directors and employees is of paramount importance and the company shall take such further steps in relation to the meeting as are appropriate with this in mind. The directors and the chairman of the meeting and any person so authorised by the directors reserve the right, as set out in article 64.5 in the company's current articles of association, to take such action as they think fit for securing the safety of people at the meeting and promoting the orderly conduct of business at the meeting. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Identification, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board of the company has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in "Corporate governance" in the annual report. Those principal risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. In addition to the risks that have long been normal aspects of its business, the group currently faces potential impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic. This pandemic is unprecedented in the history of the group and there are therefore no precedents against which the risks that it entails can be assessed. At this juncture, there has been no material adverse impact on the group's day to day operations although there has been a negative impact on markets for CPO and CPKO, the extent of which is covered in the "Strategic report" in the annual report. Potential further consequences of Covid-19 could include adverse effects on employee health, loss of production and inability to make deliveries of palm products. Each of these could then negatively affect the group's finances. The group's ability to withstand such negative financial impact will be dependent upon the continuing support of its stakeholders which cannot be predicted. The risks detailed below as relating to "Agricultural operations - Expansion" and "Stone and coal interests" are prospective rather than immediate material risks because the group is currently not expanding its agricultural operations and the stone and coal concessions in which the group holds interests are not currently being mined. However, such risks will apply when, as is contemplated, expansion and mining are resumed or commence. The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and coal interests, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the stone and coal companies to repay their loans. Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to environmental, social and governance matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under "Sustainability" in the annual report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's finances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from identified areas of risk but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality. The directors have carefully reviewed the potential impact on its operations of the various possible outcomes to the current discussions on the termination of UK membership of the European Union ("Brexit"). The directors expect that certain outcomes may result in a movement in sterling against the US dollar and Indonesian rupiah with consequential impact on the group dollar translation of its sterling costs and sterling liabilities. The directors do not believe that such impact (which could be positive or negative) would be material in the overall context of the group. Were there to be an outcome that resulted in a reduction in UK interest rates, this may negatively impact the level of the technical provisions of the REA Pension Scheme but given the Scheme's estimated funding position, the directors do not expect that this impact would be material in the overall context of the group. Beyond this, and considering that the group's entire operations are in Indonesia, the directors do not see Brexit as posing a significant risk to the group. The directors have considered the potential impact on the group of global climate change. Between 5 and 10 per cent of the group's existing plantings are in areas that are low lying and prone to flooding if not protected by bunding. Were climate change to cause an increase in water levels in the rivers running though the estates, this could be expected to increase the requirement for bunding or, if the increase was so extreme that bunding became impossible, could lead to the loss of low lying plantings. Changes to levels and regularity of rainfall and sunlight hours could also adversely affect production. However, it seems likely that any climate change impact negatively affecting group production would similarly affect many other oil palm growers in South East Asia leading to a reduction in CPO and CPKO supply. This would be likely to result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO which should provide at least some offset against reduced production. Apart from the Covid-19 Pandemic, which represents the single greatest risk to the group at this time, risks assessed by the directors as being of particular significance are those detailed below under: · "Agricultural operations - Produce prices" · "General - Funding" · "Agricultural operations - Climatic factors" · "Agricultural operations - Other operational factors". The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and funding, reflects the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the "Viability statement" below and, as respects climatic and other factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. Risk Potential impact Mitigating or other relevant considerations Agricultural operations Climatic factors Material variations A loss of crop or Over a long period, from the norm in reduction in the crop levels should climatic conditions quality of harvest be reasonably resulting in loss of predictable potential revenue Unusually low levels A reduction in Operations are of rainfall that lead subsequent crop located in an area to a water levels resulting in of high rainfall. availability below the loss of potential Notwithstanding minimum required for revenue; the some seasonal the normal development reduction is likely variations, annual of the oil palm to be broadly rainfall is usually proportional to the adequate for normal cumulative size of development the water deficit Overcast conditions Delayed crop Normal sunshine formation resulting hours in the in loss of potential location of the revenue operations are well suited to the cultivation of oil palm Low levels of rainfall Inability to obtain The group has disrupting river delivery of estate established a transport or, in an supplies or to permanent extreme situation, evacuate CPO and downstream loading bringing it to a CPKO (possibly facility, where the standstill leading to river is tidal. In suspension of addition, road harvesting) access between the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and

The extension of this sliding scale to incorporate an export levy to fund biodiesel subsidies is designed to support the local price of CPO and CPKO Distortion of world Depression of The imposition of markets for CPO and selling prices for controls or taxes CPKO by the imposition CPO and CPKO if on CPO or CPKO in of import controls or arbitrage between one area can be taxes in consuming markets for expected to result countries, for competing vegetable in greater example, by imposition oils proves consumption of of reciprocal trade insufficient to alternative barriers or tariffs compensate for the vegetable oils between major market distortion within that area economies created and the substitution outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other vegetable oils Expansion Failure to secure in Inability to The group holds full, or delays in complete, or delays significant fully securing, the land or in completing, the titled or allocated funding required for planned extension land areas suitable the group's planned planting programme for planting. It extension planting with a consequential works continuously programme reduction in the to maintain up to group's prospective date permits for growth the planting of these areas and aims to manage its finances to ensure, in so far as practicable, that it will be able to fund any planned extension planting programme A shortfall in A possible adverse The group maintains achieving the group's effect on market flexibility in its planned extension perceptions as to planting programme planting programme the value of the to be able to impacting negatively company's securities respond to changes the continued growth in circumstances of the group Environmental, social and governance practices

